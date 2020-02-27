ND Superintendent of Public Instruction Arrested for DUI

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Baesler was stopped on the Memorial Highway in Mandan at around 10 pm Wednesday.

An officer at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center says Baesler was processed at the Center and was released shortly later.

Charges against Baesler are pending.

Baesler was first elected in November, 2012.

North Dakota state school superintendent Kirsten Baesler made this statement in response to her arrest Wednesday night for driving under the influence:

“I made a serious mistake last night. I let down my team at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. I let my family down. I let myself down. I am deeply sorry for my actions.

I am going to learn from this, seek help, and focus on my well-being and health.”