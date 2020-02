NDSU Men’s Basketball Takes Overtime Thriller Over SDSU

Bison win in OT to stay alive in conference title race

FARGO, N.D. — With North Dakota State Men’s Basketball’s overtime win over South Dakota State, the Bison just need a win a Saturday against Omaha to clinch a share of the Summit League Regular Season Title.

Tyson Ward drops 24 points in the win.

The game with Omaha tips at 3 P.M. as the team’s four seniors will get honored before the game.