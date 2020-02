North Dakota Girls Hockey Quarterfinal Roundup

Fargo Davies defeated West Fargo United, Devils Lake beat Grand Forks, and Minot defeated Fargo North-South

FARGO, ND – It was jam-packed day at Farmer’s Union Insurance Center. Fargo Davies took down West Fargo 3-1. Meanwhile, it took Devils Lake 4 overtimes to beat to Grand Forks. Fargo North/South and Minot rounded out the night with the Majetts coming out on top 3-1.