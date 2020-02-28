80-Year-Old Man Dies after Falling into Grain Bin

The man was identified as 80-year-old Richard Volk.

WEBSTER, N.D.–The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office retrieved a man’s body after he fell into a grain bin near Webster, North Dakota on Wednesday.

Officers received a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. for a man trapped in a grain bin.

Upon arrival the man’s body could not be located. The Devils Lake Rural Fire and Devils Lake City Fire were able to extricate the man who was identified as 80-year-old Richard Volk.

Volk was declared deceased at the scene.