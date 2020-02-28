BernBaum’s Chef Is A Semifinalist For James Beard Award

Andrea Baumgardner owns BernBaum's in downtown Fargo.

FARGO, N.D.- Andrea Baumgardner was nominated in the Best Chef Midwest category.

The food at BernBaum is inspired by Nordic and Jewish cuisine.

The chef is the only nominee from North and South Dakota.

She says although she’s the one being nominated, it could not have been possible without her team.

“It feels really nice when someone recognizes the work that you and your team do. I do have to say that is a team effort, the fact that my name is on it is, I guess one name, but without anyone’s contributions here we wouldn’t be able to serve this food,” says Andrea Baumgardner, the Co-Owner at BernBaum

The final nominees will be announced online March 25th.