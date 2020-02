Central Cass Girls Basketball Advances to Class B State Tournament

Squirrels beat Kindred on Friday night

FARGO, N.D. — Central Cass Girls Basketball ends the perfect season for the defending state champions, Kindred Vikings, to advance on to the Class B State Tournament.

Its the Squirrels first state tournament since 2014.

Kindred ends the season 22-1 and ends a 36-game win streak dating back to last season.