Davies Downs Devils Lake; Will Battle Bismarck Tomorrow

Fargo Davies defeated the Devils Lake Firebirds 2-0 in the Semifinals

FARGO, ND – Fargo Davies got one step closer to winning their first ever North Dakota High School Hockey State tournament on Friday with a 2-0 win over Devils Lake. They’ll take on Bismarck on Saturday at 4:30pm for the title, after the Blizzard defeated Minot 4-3.