LIVE: Red River Valley Home & Garden Show

KVRR's Adam Ladwig Picks Up Home Improvement Tips

I got to hang out at the Red River Valley Home & Garden show Friday morning. I found a ridiculous amount of home improvement ideas. Everything from renovations, to new pools, landscaping, even a robot lawn mower.

I talked with Tim Leibl at Accent Kitchen & Bath about their free digital design models they’ll make for your home this weekend. Just bring the dimension of the space you want to remodel, and door and window placement. Leibl says the economic conditions are lining up right to make this a big weekend for them, even with Coronavirus fears hitting the stock market hard.

He explains, “Remodeling is a little bit different from new construction, because with new construction they are beholden to stock market and general outlook for what consumers see happen with the markets. Whereas remodeling, when the markets go down people remodel, and when the market’s hot people still remodel.”

Rick Lahren with Hebron Brick Supply shows off ways to make your yard pop. He says even if you do it all yourself, you can still add eye-catching features like accent lights, brick patios, and centerpiece fountains to your yard.

Once you have that yard looking good, you’ll be able to host barbecues. NDSU meat scientist Spencer Wirt shows us some cuts of meat that are high on flavor. He’s hosting workshops on how to literally spice up your grilling. He gets pretty creative with his dry rubs. Here’s a hint: Think coffee.

NDSU Extension Horticulturist Don Kinzler is helping people fix up their landscaping. He’s hosting workshops about landscaping, houseplants, and getting a greener lawn with less work this weekend. That’s just in time for us to finally see our lawns again after a long winter.

The Red River Valley Home & Garden show runs from 3-9 p.m. Friday, 9-6 Saturday and 11-5 on Sunday.