Minnesota Man Claims He was Removed from Train for Being Black

The incident occurred on May 29, 2019.

MINNEAPOLIS–A Mahnomen, Minn. man is suing Amtrak, claiming he was kicked off a train for being black.

Court documents say Xavier Edison was traveling from Detroit Lakes to the Twin Cities when he moved seats to get away from a passenger who smelled of alcohol.

Edison says he was ordered by the conductor to return to his seat, or else he would be removed from the train. He claims white passengers were allowed to sit wherever they wanted.

Edison called 911 to report the incident. The complaint says he was removed from the train by an armed Amtrak police officer.

Edison is suing for at least $75,000, plus $225,000 in punitive damages.