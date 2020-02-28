Sen. John Hoeven Announces Funding For Sugar Beet Farmers

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota Senator John Hoeven secured a major helping hand for farmers.

The Republican announces over a quarter of a billion dollars in disaster assistance.

The money will go towards assisting sugar beet farmers following a historically bad growing season in North Dakota.

The funds are a part of the additional 1.5 billion dollars in disaster assistance Minnesota Congressman Collin Peterson and Hoeven secured in December.

“People that did just a phenomenal job in working with the USDA and getting the job done in a timely manner otherwise we could have been sitting now or months from now. So we really appreciate their diligence in jumping in and getting it done,” Hoeven said.

The application period for assistance will open on March 23rd.