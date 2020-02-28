South-Shanley wins thriller over Davies to advance to state championship

The Bruins defeated the Eagles 3-2 in triple overtime

FARGO, N.D. — Alex Senf was the hero for Fargo South-Shanley in a triple overtime 3-2 win over Davies, finding the back of the net in the third extra period to send the Bruins to the state championship.

South-Shanley never trailed in the win. Grant Gores put the Bruins on the board in the first period, but Davies quickly tied it up with a goal from Gavin Balvitsch.

The Bruins would regain the lead in the second when Drew Sandy’s shot from the slot connected with the back of the net.

In the third period, with under two minutes to play, Balvitsch tied it once again for Davies, after he redirected a shot to make it 2-2. That sent the game to overtime.

It took three extra periods before Senf scored the game winner.