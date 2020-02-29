Detroit Lakes Woman Celebrates 24th Birthday At Age 96

Leap Year Is Only Once Every Four Years

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — At Union Central in Detroit Lakes, family members, neighbors and close friends packed into one big old room for a big celebration.

“Well they say 96 and 24 birthdays,” Leone Leitheiser said.

Leone Leitheiser is celebrating her 24th birthday at the age of 96.

Leitheiser was born on Leap Day which meant every birthday became a little more special.

Even if she has to wait a while for the next one.

“I would be a hundred… nah nah nah…. I’m not looking forward to that.”

When she’s not catching the bus to go to church on Saturdays, spending time with her cat or enjoying a good rest, she’s surrounded by people who care.

“Well I had a great family. I had 4 kids, 3 boys and 1 girl and I was so thrilled to get a girl because I had 3 brothers and no sisters and they told me I had a girl and I couldn’t believe it and I said are you sure,” Leitheiser said laughingly.

Her family says she has a magnetic personality that people love to be around.

Her kids say she has a musical talent as she picked up playing the guitar and singing country westerners in her teens.

“Some of my earliest memories, I couldn’t even if she would be sitting on the table singing country songs and yodeling, she was pretty good at it,” Leone’s Daughter Linda Kiehl said.

That talent spread down into the gene pool.

“None of us kids got any of that talent but it seems with the grand kids, maybe it skipped a generation,” Kiehl said.

What kind of birthday would it be….

“I wasn’t feeling good the last couple days but I think I might be able to play a couple songs for you grandma,” Leone’s Grandson Michael North Said.

Without a little music.