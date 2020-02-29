Grand Forks Red River hockey wins state championship over South-Shanley

The Roughriders defeated the Bruins 4-1

FARGO, N.D. — Grand Forks Red River won their first state title since 2016 with a commanding 4-1 win over Fargo South-Shanley.

The Roughriders built the lead up through the first two periods.

Mason Thingvold took a shot from the slot to find the back of the net late in the period. Less than two minutes later, Justin Wasvick gets free on a breakaway and notches a shot top shelf to make it a two-goal game.

Wasvick kept up the strong play in the second frame, redirecting a shot from Connor Arel to nab his second goal of the night. Jaxon Lian finished the scoring for Red River, taking advantage of a two-on-one opportunity to put the Roughriders ahead 4-0.

South-Shanley fought all the way through, tallying a goal in the final period, but Red River held off the comeback.