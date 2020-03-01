Meet and greet preps local artists for upcoming Creative Moorhead event

The event will take place on May 2nd

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A one-day event on May 2nd will sweep Moorhead as artists from across the city showcase their work.

It’s the first year Creative Moorhead is coming to life.

A meet and greet at Junkyard Brewery allowed artists to chat and gather information on how to fully prepare for the big day.

From students to businesses, the event is a chance to celebrate all the creatives in the city, no matter their background.

An event coordinator says Moorhead houses an endless number of creative locals, and this is a way to shine a light on their talents.

“Just to give them some exposure, to give them, just shine the spotlight on them for a little while because Moorhead has the most amazing collection of creatives across the board,” says event coordinator Su Legatt.

Creative Moorhead is free to participate in, attend and open to the public.

Find more information about the event at www.creativemoorhead.org.