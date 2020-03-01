People line up for Dairy Queen, Tastee Freez season opening

It's a tradition that many say will continue for generations to come

MOORHEAD, Minn. — For many living in the Midwest, March 1st usually signifies that warmer days are ahead.

“It’s kind of like the beginning of spring, you know, spring is coming,” says Ashley Ystebo of Fargo.

But for those in Fargo-Moorhead, the day is a special beginning to something different.

Derek Ystebo of Fargo says, “It’s something that’s a tradition in our relationship and kind of something we always kind of remind ourselves of when it comes closer, like ‘Hey, March 1st is coming, you know what that means.”

It means it’s the first day Moorhead’s Dairy Queen and Tastee Freez are open for a new season.

“This is always just been something that gets the community excited and gets the community together,” says Colby Schwartzwalter of Moorhead.

Rain or shine, the line outside the ice cream shops stretches around the block.

“This is one of the nicest days that I’ve been out here. There have been blizzards, there’s been wind, there’s been everything,” says Katie Beedy of Moorhead.

“If you tell people outside of the Midwest or even North Dakota, Minnesota, like, ‘Hey, people on March 1st no matter what the weather are going to stand outside for ice cream,’ they’re probably going to give you kind of a silly look, like, ‘We knew you guys were crazy from the Midwest, we didn’t know you were that crazy,'” says Derek.

Crazy or not, these Midwesterners say it’s a tradition they’ll keep alive for generations to come.

“I mean, I remember coming with my family growing up year after year and I think for people like us that grew up in Moorhead, it’s just something to get excited about every year and look forward to,” adds Beedy.

They say the day holds a special place in their hearts because it’s about more than just ice cream.

It’s about community.