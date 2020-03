Body Found Near Red River Last Thursday Identified

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo release the identity of a man found dead last Thursday along the Red River.

He is 44-year-old John Ross. Police say he had no permanent address.

Ross’ body was found on the banks of the river Thursday afternoon in the 3100 block of South University Drive.

Results of an autopsy have not been released.