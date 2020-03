Davies Boys Basketball Wins Play of the Week

Eagles Alley Opp Against Sheyenne Wins Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week is Davies Boys Basketball Cole Hage and Cameron Van Dam.

Hage hooked up with Van Dam on the sweet alley-opp pass for the jam against Sheyenne to gain the number one seed in the EDC Tournament.

Congrats to Van Dam, Hage and Davies Boys Basketball for taking home the win this week.