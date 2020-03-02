LB Jabril Cox Enters Transfer Portal

NDSU Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

FARGO, N.D. — Confirmed by the NDSU Athletics Department, North Dakota State junior linebacker Jabril Cox has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Cox won’t stay with the Bison football program for his upcoming senior season.

Because Cox red-shirted his freshman year and only played three with the Bison, he’s immediately eligible to play one year elsewhere as he receives his degree this spring.

Cox started all but one game this year leading the team in tackles and was named as a second team FCS All-American as well as a Missouri Valley Football First-Team member.

Cox made it official earlier today by posting on his twitter page saying “One of my goals I set out for myself was to play football at theFBS level, by entering the transfer portal I have the opportunity to explore that dream.”