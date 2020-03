Minot Democratic Caucus to be Held at New Location

The caucus will be held on March 10.

MINOT, N.D.–The North Dakota Democratic-NPL is informing the public of a change in the location of the Minot Democratic presidential caucus.

The caucus will now be held at the IBEW at 125 35th Avenue North East on March 10.

Anyone qualified to vote in North Dakota can participate and vote in person from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit https://demnpl.com/primary/