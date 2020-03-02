Six People Arrested During Saturation Patrols in Cass and Barnes Counties

Two additional arrests occurred during the patrols.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol conducted saturation patrols on Saturday and Sunday in Cass and Barnes counties resulting in six arrests.

The six people taken into custody were arrested on suspicious of driving under the influence including one minor found to be in possession of alcohol at the time of arrest.

A total of six citations were written for an open container of an alcoholic beverage. Two additional arrests occurred during the patrols.

The saturation patrols are conducted in order to remove impaired drivers from the road.