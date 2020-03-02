West Fargo Police Department Warns Community of Phone Scam

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department is warning the community to not be fooled by a phone scam going around.

They say scammers have been using the West Fargo Police Department’s name and possibly using software to mimic the department’s phone number.

Police say one person was told their was a warrant for their arrest and was instructed to buy gift cards to pay the fine.

The department says it would never request or accept gift cards as a form of payment.