Central Cass Girls Basketball Heads into State Tournament Looking to Build Off Region One Tournament Title

Squirrels Beat Kindred to win Region One Tournament

CASSELTON, N.D. — Central Cass girls basketball is in the Class B State Tournament for the first time since 2014. The Squirrels got to this point in exciting fashion knocking off the number one seed and defending state champions, Kindred, ending their undefeated season.

What the Squirrels were able to accomplish in that championship earned them a four seed as action gets underway at the Betty in Grand Forks this Thursday. The win proved to them they deserve to be in this position and can compete with anyone in Class B.

To keep the success going, the squirrels say that team chemistry and familiarity with each others games will keep the momentum going towards the ultimate goal of winning a state title.

“We want an up tempo game, we want to push the floor. We want to go down and we want to score,” Region One Coach of the Year Jay Bachamn said. “We don’t want games in the 40’s, that’s not what were built for. Were built for games a little bit here in the 60’s and 70’s. Just having the knowledge of what we want to do. We have 13 team goals every game and we want to accomplish each of those games every game and of we accomplish those goal or even most of them, 9 times out of ten, we end up winning that game.”

“I feel like we know each other pretty well or well enough to know how we play and I feel like that helps us to just to be able to know what we need to run,” senior forward Isabelle Linnard said. “We need to know when we need a bucket when that time comes.”

The Squirrels play Lamoure/Litchville/Marion in the opening round at 8:15 P.M. Thursday.