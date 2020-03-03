City of Moorhead to Host Community Flood Update Meeting

The meeting is March 12 at the Hjemkomst Center

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The City of Moorhead is holding a Community Flood Informational Meeting on March 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hjemkomst Center.

The meeting will provide information about the City’s flood preparations and potential flooding impacts.

The City of Moorhead provides important weather updates through their eNotification system and emergency announcements through Code Red.

For information on flood preparations and an updated flood mapping tool, click here.