LIVE: Commemorating Another Championship With Bison Illustrated

Commemorative Issue Available For Free Across The Metro

You don’t have to look far to find a way to commemorate the eight championship in nine years for the Bison.

Bison Illustrated’s championship issue is available now for free at stores all across the metro.

The magazine has interviews with players and coaches, and a recap of their undefeated title season.

Editor Nolan Schmidt wants the magazine to be something fans treasure long after the season is over.

He says, “We like to think of it like that, where we’re creating a coffee table book sort of thing that can be evergreen all year long and people can look back five years from now and recall that 2019 team.”

