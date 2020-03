Man Found Dead in Parking Lot of NDSCS

Fargo Police are investigating the scene.

FARGO, N.D.–Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man found at NDSCS Tuesday morning.

The Fargo Police Department was dispatched to the parking lot of NDSCS at 1305 19th Avenue North at approximately 7:20 a.m. for reports of an elderly man parked in his vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the man deceased.

