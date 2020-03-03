Moorhead residents make it to polls to vote on Super Tuesday

There were 15 polling locations around the city

MOORHEAD, Minn — Minnesota residents were encouraged to take a trip to the polls to vote in this year’s Presidential Primaries on Super Tuesday.

Some voters did experience issues trying to cast their ballot. Residents who visited the polling station at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard early in the morning said they were unable to vote for a period of time due to issues with one of the polling pads.

However, city officials say this did not impact people registering

“We didn’t really notice any effect on it,” Moorhead city clerk Christina Rust said. “Most of our polling sites have three to four poll pads that are up and ready to go. There was a site that I had stopped at that did have one poll pad down, [but] no effect on registering or anything like that.”