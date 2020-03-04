Area Mayors and Regional Public Health Experts to Provide Briefing on Coronavirus

FARGO, N.D.–F-M area mayors and regional public health officials are scheduled to provide information about how the metro plans to prepare for the Coronavirus on Wednesday.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd and West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis, as well as Fargo Cass Public Health, the NDDoH and Clay County will take part in the briefing.

In addition to the mayors’ comments, public health experts will provide information about transmission and prevention of the Coronavirus.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney has said, “We are all residents of the Fargo metro and it is vital we work together to minimize the potential risk Coronavirus poses. It is also important to recognize that we, as a metro, are preparing not panicking,”

The briefing will be held in the Oak Room of Fargo Cass Public Health at 3 p.m.

KVRR will stream the briefing on KVRR.com and on our Facebook page.