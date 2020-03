Body of Man Found In Vehicle At NDSCS Fargo Campus Identified

Police say no foul play is suspected in the death

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo release the identity of a man found dead in a vehicle on the N-D-S-C-S Fargo campus.

He is 84-year-old Wayne Blanchard.

They say no foul play is suspected in Blanchard’s death.

Police were called to the parking lot Tuesday morning and asked to check on an elderly man sitting in his vehicle.

That is when they discovered that Blanchard had passed away.