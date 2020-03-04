Class 8AA Minnesota Girls Basketball Chip Set

Pelican Rapids defeated Hawley while Fergus Falls topped Roseau

MOORHEAD, MN – The Minnesota Class 8AA Girls Basketball Semifinals saw Pelican Rapids take down Hawley 51-42 and Fergus Falls roll past Roseau 89-59. Both games took place at Williams Arena on the campus of Concordia College. The Vikings and Otters will play in the title game on Friday at 7:00pm.