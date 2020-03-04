Class 8AA Minnesota Girls Basketball Chip Set
Pelican Rapids defeated Hawley while Fergus Falls topped Roseau
MOORHEAD, MN – The Minnesota Class 8AA Girls Basketball Semifinals saw Pelican Rapids take down Hawley 51-42 and Fergus Falls roll past Roseau 89-59. Both games took place at Williams Arena on the campus of Concordia College. The Vikings and Otters will play in the title game on Friday at 7:00pm.
Tags: 2020 Section 8AA Championship, Fergus Falls Basketball, Fergus Falls Girls Basketball, Fergus Falls Otters, Fergus Falls Otters Girls Basketball, Girls Basketball Championship, Minnesota Girls Basketball, Minnesota Girls Basketball Championship, Minnesota high school basketball, Minnesota High School Girls Basketball Championship, Otters Girls Basketball, PELICAN RAPIDS, Pelican Rapids Basketball, Pelican Rapids Girls Basketball, Pelican Rapids Vikings, Vikings Basketball, Vikings Girls Basketball