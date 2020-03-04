Death of Suspect In Custody In Moorhead Under Investigation

High Plains Fugitive Task Force took the individual into custody on outstanding felony warrants on Tuesday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the death of a suspect in custody in Moorhead.

High Plains Fugitive Task Force took the individual into custody on outstanding felony warrants shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They were in the 700 block of 4th Street South in Moorhead.

During the arrest, the suspect complained of shortness of breath and lost consciousness.

He or she died last night at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

An autopsy is being done.

BCA will release the person’s identity once all family members have been notified.

They say there were no body cameras but will be checking squad cameras as they investigate.