F-M Mayors And Health Professionals Give Update About Coronavirus

Health experts say one of the most important things you can do is wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

FARGO, N.D. — All three mayors from the F-M area, local and state health professionals and concerned community members packed into the Fargo Cass Public Health Center to talk about preventative measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s important to put things into perspective and to remain calm we want everyone to know that unified teams are preparing not panicking from the coronavirus,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said

They talked about trusting the medical experts in our community and for people to stay informed about the latest on the disease as well as how businesses can play a role in helping.

There are only two people in the state of North Dakota being monitored because of recent travel to China, but health experts say they should pass that window shortly.

“These fine professional leaders in the health care industry are going to do whatever necessary we as political elected officials will support them in any and every way we can,” West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis said.

Symptoms include mild to severe cases of a fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd says it’s on everyone to work together to keep the region safe and healthy.

“We don’t want to live in fear, but as long as we are all on the same page on how we communicate and also being prepared on what we can do to protect ourselves is a big team effort,” Mayor Judd said.

Experts say if you are traveling from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea and have the symptoms to stay home for the next 14 days.

Nesemeier says it’s important if people need to be monitored to be prepared and well stocked.

He says the best place to look for information is the CDC which has plenty of guidelines and up to date information about the disease.

“This an involving process and we kind of have moved on from that monitoring process with travel restrictions. We aren’t really seeing travelers from China. We are more concerned about the community spread within the United States and within our jurisdiction,” Regional Field Epidemiologist, ND Dept. Of Health Brenton Nesemeier said.

Link to guidelines from CDC.