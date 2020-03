Class B Girls Basketball Semifinals Set

Langdon Edmore Munich defeated Hettinger/Scranton while Central Cass defeated LaMoure/Litchville/Marion

GRAND FORKS, ND – Langdon Edmore Munich defeated Hettinger/Scranton 56-35 in the Quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball tournament. Following that, Central Cass cruised by LaMoure/Litchville/Marion 80-55. The two winners will square off tomorrow night in the semifinals.