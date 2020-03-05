LIVE: Design A Bookmark Contest

Winners Will Have Their Bookmarks Printed By The Fargo Public Library

Your creativity could be on display for everyone in the metro to see.

The Fargo Public Library is hosting its annual “design a bookmark” contest through the end of the month.

I tried my hand at designing a bookmark live on the show this morning…with mixed results.

There will be seven winners: three in the kids’ category and two each in the teen and adult categories.

Winners will get their bookmarks printed and distributed around the metro.

The contest used to be limited to kids and teens.

But public demand led the library to create an adult category last year.

Branch Services Manager Lori West says, “There’s a children’s entry form that goes zero through age 12, teen entry form that’s 13-18 and then adults are 19 and up.”

You can enter even if you don’t live in Fargo. You can pick up an application at any Fargo Public library branch or the library’s website by clicking here.