Local senior care facilities address Coronavirus concerns

Some have limited visitors from coming in and are focusing on hygiene of their tenants and employees

FARGO, N.D. — Between its two locations in Fargo, Bethany Retirement Living usually sees about 300 visitors a day.

But with concerns over the Coronavirus and other infectious diseases like the flu, staff members are trying to cut that number down to zero.

“We’re asking people that if they don’t need to come and visit, don’t,” says Grant Richardson at Bethany Retirement Living. “They’re either going to bring something in or take something out. It’s just better that they don’t come and visit.”

In addition to not allowing visitors, senior living facilities like Eventide are stressing the importance of proper hygiene to both their tenants and employees.

“We’re really focusing on hand washing, we’re focusing on cough etiquette. If our employees are sick, we have a really clear process for them to stay home from work,” says Katja Olson with Eventide Senior Living.

Bethany Living has also cancelled all group activities, including exercise and recreational classes in order to limit contact with others.

According to the CDC, older adults may be particularly susceptible to the Coronavirus.

They say the risk of dying is higher among people in their 70s and 80s, likely because many of them have pre-existing health issues.

“Aging is hard on the body, and so your resistance goes down. You’re more prone to have, and these are all respiratory air-borne infections, but, you know, skin break down and so on, you’re more prone to other kinds of infections as well,” says Richardson.

Staff members at both senior care facilities say they’re doing everything within their power to make it a safe environment for all.

“You know, in our case, and I suspect it’s the case for every other long-term care facility in the area, we’re doing everything we can to minimize the spread of any infection,” he adds.

There have been 11 Coronavirus-related deaths in the United States thus far.