NDSU Professor Receives Grant Money From NCAA For Research

The Five Research Teams That Received Grants Will Present Their Findings In January 2021 At The NCAA National Convention In Washington, D.C.

FARGO, N.D. — A NDSU Professor is getting a large sum of cash from the NCAA for her research.

Professor of Human Development and Family Science Christi McGeorge received 20 thousand dollars for her work to reduce prejudice against L-G-B-T-Q people in sports.

The project is called “Standing Up, Speaking Out: Reducing L-G-B-T-Q Prejudice in Sports.”

It will provide training about being an ally in the community, self-reflective activities to raise awareness, reduce bias and teach preventive actions.

Interventions that will go out across campuses associated with the NCAA will have access to all the mechanisms to do intervention on their campus too,” NDSU Professor Human Development and Family Science, Christi McGeorge said.