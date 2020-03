EDC Girls Basketball Title Game Set

Fargo Davies and Grand Forks Red River will meet tomorrow for the Eastern Dakota Girls Basketball Title Game

FARGO, ND – Fargo Davies defeated Devils Lake 79-70 at the SHAC on Friday night in the Eastern Dakota Girls Basketball semifinals. Following that, Grand Forks Red River topped Shanley 60-59. The two will square off on Saturday at 6:00pm for the championship.