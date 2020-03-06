Fire Damages Birdseed Plant in Fargo

FARGO, N.D.–A large dryer fire at a birdseed plant in Fargo forced workers to evacuate after encountering heavy smoke conditions.

Fargo Firefighters responded to Red River Commodities at 501 42nd Street North for reports of a fire in a large dryer at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday.

The fire was contained inside the dryer allowing firefighters to extinguish the fire quickly and ventilate the smoke out of the building.

The dryer was used to process sunflower seeds.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.