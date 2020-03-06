Grafton, Langdon-Edmore-Munich girls basketball advance to ND Class B state championship

Grafton defeated Trenton 59-46, Langdon-Edmore-Munich defeated Central Cass 62-42

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The North Dakota class B girls basketball state championship is set. Grafton and Langdon-Edmore-Munich are the last two teams standing after Friday’s semifinals.

Semifinal Results:

Grafton 59, Trenton 46

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 62, Central Cass 42

The Spoilers and the Cardinals will play Saturday night for the title at 8:00 p.m.