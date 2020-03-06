LIVE: Women Brewing Up A Collaboration For A Cause

Three Breweries Brewing Beers Together For International Women's Day

Women from three local breweries are joining forces to launch a trio of beers for International Women’s Day this Sunday.

Allison Slavik from Junkyard Brewing shared their “Here for the Cake” stout on today’s morning show.

Women from Junkyard, Drekker and Fargo Brewing all worked on the beer.

They also brewed a Pilsner at Drekker.

They’ll get together at Fargo Brewing this Sunday to brew their entry in the collaboration.

Sales from all three beers will go to the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center here in Fargo.

Slavik says, “The women of our community are always very supportive of each other as much as we are competing breweries so to speak I think a lot of us have actually become really good friends over the last couple of years.”

The three breweries will have a release party and toiletry drive for the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center at Front Street Taproom on Saturday, March 26th.