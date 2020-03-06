Threat at Cheney Middle School Deemed Not Credible

The school is not releasing specific details about the incident at this time.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–An investigation at Cheney Middle School concluded there is no danger to the school after a threat of school violence was found in a bathroom.

The handwritten note was found Thursday morning and immediately brought to the administration who began an investigation.

The school says a significant amount of misinformation circulated regarding the incident, and the administration wants to assure parents and students that there was no credibility to the threat.

The Cheney Middle School administration said, “Please know that the safety of our students, staff, and the campus is our first priority; we would never do anything to jeopardize that.”

