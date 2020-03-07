Golden Drive Teams Up With J2K To Help Homeless Kids In The Community

They want to help kids in need in the community.

WEST F

ARGO, N.D.- J2K is a monthly craft and vendor fair that sells everything handmade.

They encouraged the community to bring clothing, food items, and hygiene products that will be donated to schools around West Fargo and other areas.

The proceeds made from the “Light Show on Parkway Lane” event will also be going to schools in the area.

“It’s just a beautiful thing when you see people wanting to come together with no agenda. You know, once again, you will always get more back when you give. And to see the smiles on many many children’s faces. It’s a great thing, it’s a beautiful thing, it’s golden,” says Golden Drive organizer Sue Baron.

Their last show is on April 4th at the Faith and Journey Lutheran Church.

They hope the community will bring more non-perishable food items and hygiene products for kids and families in need.