People Ride In For Final Day Of North Dakota Winter Show

This Is The 83rd Time The Winter Show Has Happened.

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — The last day of the year began with a bang of the Battle of the Border High School Rodeo, as the top horse riders from Minnesota and North Dakota faced off to see who’s the best in a friendly competition.

“I was first interested when I was really little and my parents started me with horses and youth rodeos and I just fell in love with it and have been doing ever since,” Manager Of North Dakota Winter Show Tesa Klein said.

The event ranged from Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing and Goat Tying.

Vollmer says it takes a lot of work but the payoff is worth it.

“People don’t understand how it is until once you get on a horse, I mean it looks fun for the audience but when you get on the horse you really know how much fun it is,” Horseback Rider Haley Vollmer said.

It’s not all just cowboys mounting up on the saddles, as the showcase offers informational booths and vendors with the latest equipment and also the 4H thats giving the kids the chance to learn and showcase their skills.

“It teaches them public speaking and presenting in front of a group and interacting with others,” Klein said.

At the Critter Corral everything from bunnies, little pigs and baby chicks roam around in their pens for kids to learn about.

An unlikely duo named Red and Lambchops share a pen.

“They grew up at the sale barn and they have been together ever since they were penned with sheep last night and lamb chops sat with red and wouldn’t go near the other sheep,” Klein said.

The pair are inseparable like a pair of twins.

“They hang out, they eat together, I heard somebody say they were fighting over the feed this morning just like a brother and sister I suppose,” Klein said.

The dynamic duo bring in a lot of attention from the kids and families that walk by.

Klein says it’s all about introducing the next generation to the world of Farming and AG.

“They see what’s on the farm, these might be city kids, these might be 4h kids but everybody can see the difference kinds of animals that a lot of us grew up with,” Klein said.