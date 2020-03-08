Police Pull Two From Car Parked On Railroad Tracks Right Before It’s Hit

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man is arrested on multiple charges after his car is hit by a train.

Police say 23-year-old Ahmed Hussein parked his car on the tracks near the Amtrak Station just before midnight and refused to move.

Officers got Hussein and a male passenger out of the car just as a train was approaching.

A Burlington Northern train hit the car, pushing it about 100 feet.

Hussein was arrested for DUI and DUI refusal. He was also cited for possession of marijuana.