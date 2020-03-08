Sheyenne High School Threat Deemed Not Credible

A photo shared by one student was modified by another to include a threatening caption

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Police and school officials in West Fargo say there is no credible threat to Sheyenne High School after a photo and message was posted on social media.

School Resource Officer Mark Morris was tipped off about the photo Sunday afternoon and notified administration and law enforcement.

They determined that the photo shared by one student was modified by another to include a threatening caption.

Both individuals have been identified and they and their parents are cooperating with law enforcement.

The school district sent out a notice to parents with limited details saying they were unable to share specific details on the situation.

Those with concerns should contact their child’s administrator or counselor Monday morning.

Last Thursday, a note on a bathroom wall at Cheney Middle School threatened violence but it was also determined not to be credible.

Read the full statement below:

This afternoon, School Resource Officer Morris was informed of a threat of school violence shared via social media. SRO Morris notified administration immediately and then enlisted the help of law enforcement to determine the validity of the threat. Through this investigation, it was determined that a photo shared by one student was modified by another student to include a threatening caption. Both individuals have been identified; they and their parents are cooperating with law enforcement on this matter. Both the West Fargo Police Department and West Fargo Public Schools are confident there is no credibility to this photo and message and no danger to the students, staff, or the campus.

We would like to thank the student who brought this photo to the attention of our SRO. It is through the engagement of our students and staff that allow us to ensure our campuses remains safe for everyone that learns and works there.

If you have any lingering concerns, please contact your child’s administrator or counselor tomorrow morning. However, it is important to know that we are unable to share specifics on this situation.