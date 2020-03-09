Grand Forks Couple On Cruise Ship With Coronavirus Cases

Kari and Paul Kolstoe of Grand Forks are on the Grand Princess cruise ship

OAKLAND, CA — A cruise ship carrying at least 21 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus has arrived at a California port Monday after being held at sea for several days, as cases of the virus spiked across the United States.

Kari told Reuters that they took the cruise to Hawaii as a break from the grind of her treatment for stage-4 cancer.

She worries the quarantine will end up causing a fateful delay in her next round of chemotherapy, scheduled to begin early next week.

The passengers now find themselves confined to their rooms and facing two weeks of quarantine when they disembark.

Several health-compromised children are among the ship’s passengers, a top federal health official said.

The Grand Princess docked In Oakland as the number of coronavirus cases in the country multiplied threefold since midday Friday, to more than 600, health officials said.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate KGO earlier showed workers removing parts from a tractor trailer and constructing large, beige tents on the dock. Supplies sat on pallets nearby.