Moorhead Mayor Declares Flooding State of Emergency

Preparing for a spring flood and taking advance measures to protect public infrastructure

MOORHEAD, Minn. — With the winter snow starting to melt, leaders in Moorhead decide to get ahead of the elements and declare a flood emergency.

Mayor Johnathan Judd officially signed the emergency declaration.

The state of emergency is to prepare for a spring flood and take advance measures to protect public infrastructure.

Officials are hopeful the flooding will be eased due to a slow thaw/freeze cycle and proper preparations.

“As it stands right now somewhat of an impact but one thing you cannot judge or prepare for is what mother nature throws at you, that’s why it’s important to get the information out now, mobilize the resources just in case,” said Judd.

Fargo and Cass County will begin making 400,000 sandbags Tuesday at Sandbag Central.