Police Notify Public of High Risk Sex Offenders Living in Fargo

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is notifying the public of three high risk sex offenders living in Fargo.

Fifty-seven-year-old Daniel Shern is currently living at 1418 1st Avenue South in Fargo. Shern is 6′, 190 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair.

Shern was convicted of 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct in Pennington County, Minn. in 1994. He was also convicted of possession of child pornography in 2005 and 2007 in Becker County, Minn.

Thirty-year-old Michael Nelson and 33-year-old Daniel Grinder are living at 734 College Street North in Fargo.

Nelson is 5’9″, 185 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Nelson was convicted of corruption and solicitation of a minor in Barnes County, North Dakota in 2009.

Grinder is 5’7″, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. Grinder was convicted of three counts of gross sexual imposition in Cass County in 2007.

High risk sex offenders are lifetime registrants and the Fargo Police Department checks on the offenders several times throughout the year.

For more information, visit fargond.gov.