Man Shoots Man In Backus, Minnesota, Later Killed By Officers

BCA Releases Identities of Those Involved

BACKUS, Minn. — BCA releases information about an officer involved shooting investigation that included a total of two deaths.

The press release is below:

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is conducting an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident in Backus, Minn. The Ramsey County Medical examiner on Tuesday identified both the victim and subject who died in this incident.

The victim was identified as Maynard Anderson, 72, of Backus, Minn. The subject was identified as Keith Haux, 57, of Backus, Minn. Both Anderson and Haux died because of multiple gunshot wounds according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

Authorities responded to a 911 call in the 300 block of Point Road in Backus shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The caller reported that a neighbor had entered their house and was armed. The caller fled to a safe location and reported hearing gunshots while hiding.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s office along with an officer from Pine River police responded and encountered Haux walking down the road in the area with a firearm. Multiple commands were given to the suspect and one Cass County Deputy fired several shots. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Officers responded to the address of the 911 call and discovered Anderson, who had apparently been shot by Haux. Both the victim and subject were transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office.

The name of the deputy involved will be released following initial interviews. Two deputies remain on standard administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The BCA collected body camera and squad video which captured the incident. This remains an active investigation and no more information is available at this time.