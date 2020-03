South Dakota Reports First Coronavirus Death Among 5 Cases

The state has tested a total of 20 people

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota confirms its first 5 coronavirus cases, and first death.

A Pennington County, South Dakota man in his 60’s died Tuesday.

He had underlying medical conditions.

Four other people are quarantined in their homes in Beadle, Charles Mix, Davidson and Minnehaha counties.

