Eventide To Restrict Visitors Amid Coronavirus Fears

Eventide is discouraging routine social visits

FARGO, N.D. — Eventide retirement community in Fargo is restricting visitors to their campuses.

They will begin screening all visitors when they enter the facility.

Eventide is discouraging routine social visits during the coronavirus pandemic.

They say you should stay in contact with loved ones for the time being through phone calls, texts, emails, and video chats.